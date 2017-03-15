National polo championship enters crucial stage

LAHORE, March 15 (APP) The Bank Alfalah National Open Polo

Championship for Quaid e Azam Gold Cup 2017 has entered a crucial

stage as the two important matches to be played on Thursday here at the Lahore Polo Club ground will decide the finalists.

The first match of the day will be held between Newage/Master

Paints and Ravi Auto at 2 pm. Newage/Master Paints team consists

of Farooq Amin Sufi, Adnan Jalil Azam, Hissam Ali Hyder and Juan Cruz Losada while Alman Jalil Azam is a reserve player. Ravi Auto team includes Kamran Noor ud din, Raja Taimur Nadeem, Saqib Khan Khakwani and Guy Gibrat.

The second match of the day will be played between Barry’s and

Master Paints (Black) at 3:45 pm. Barry’s team comprises Nafees Barry, Hamza Mawaz Khan, Raja Samiullah and George Meyrick while Master Paints (Black) team has Sufi M Haris, Bilal Haye, Ahmed Ali Tiwana and Andres Crispo while Sufi M Amir is a reserve player.

According to Lahore Polo Club executive committee member Omer

Niazi, the best quality polo was being played in the prestigious tournament, which was applauded and cheered by a huge number of game enthusiasts.

The matches to be played on Thursday, he said, would decide

the finalists. The match between Newage/Master Paints and Ravi Auto would be crucial as the winner will qualify for the main final while Barry’s position was already strong.

The spectators would enjoy the high quality polo tomorrow,

he added.