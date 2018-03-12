National Open Polo Championship: three matches to be played

LAHORE, Mar 12 (APP):Three more matches will be played in the Diamond Paints National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2018 on Tuesday (tomorrow) here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) grounds.

Diamond Paints will take on Army in the first encounter of the day at 1pm. Diamond Paints team comprises Mir Huzaifa Ahmed, Mumtaz Abbas Niazi, Eulogio Celestino and Macos Araya while Army team consists of Brig Zulfiqar Ali Baig, Major Omer Minhas, Mighuel Luis Duggan and Ignasio Negri.

The second match of the day will be contested between Barry’s and Rijas Aces/PAF at 2pm. Barry’s team includes Nafees Barry, Bilal Haye, Ramiro Zavaleta and Juan Maria Guinazu (Tito) while Rijas Aces/PAF team has Faisal Shahzad/Irfan Sheikh, Salman Cheema, Juan Cruz Araya and Deigo Araya.

Newage/BBJ Pipes will vie against Master Paints/Rizvi’s in the third and last encounter of the day at 3:30pm. Newage/BBJ Pipes team consists of Adnan Jalil Azam, Ahmed Zubair Butt, Ahmed Ali Tiwana and Salvador Ulloa while Master Paints/Rizvi’s team has Farooq Amin Sufi, Saqib Khan Khakwani, Hamza Mawaz Khan and Juaz Cruz Losada.

Barry’s team is on the top of the table as they played four matches, won three, lost one and earned six points with better goal average while at number two is Diamond Paints played three matches and won all to earn six points. With two wins and one loss, Army team is at number three while Master Paints/Rizvi’s is at number four as they played three played three matches, won two and lost one, at number five is Newage/BBJ Pipes, which played four matches, won two and lost two while Master Paints Black is at number six by losing all their four matches and the last team on points table is Rijas Aces/PAF, which played three matches and lost all.