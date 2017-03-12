National Netball Championship from Monday

ISLAMABAD, Mar 12 (APP): National Netball Championship will roll into action from Monday at the Hameedi Hall of Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad.

President Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) Mudassar Arian told APP on Sunday that all arrangements to hold the event in a befitting manner had been completed.”As many as 12 teams from all over the country are taking part in the three-day championship,” he said.

The teams include Pakistan WAPDA, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Police, Punjab, KPK, Sindh, Balochistan, FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad. The teams have been divided into two pools.

Top five teams of the championship will participate in the National Games, which will be played this year in Quetta.

He informed that after the National Championship Inter Provincial Netball Championship would be played from March 17.”Seven teams – Punjab, KPK, Sindh, Balochistan, FATA, Gilgit Baltistan and Islamabad will feature in that championship,” he added.