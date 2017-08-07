National Music Festival concludes with Ghazal evening at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (APP): Pakistan’s some of the best ghazal
singers explored the meanings of the Urdu verses in traditional
rhythms at the ghazal evening, the concluding event of the National
Music Festival, organized by the Pakistan National Council of the
Arts (PNCA).
Ghulam Abbas, the renowned ghzal and playback singer, was the
leading singer of the show. He has sung more than 5000 numbers in his
life. The laurels he has received include President’s Pride of
Performance award and Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.
Speaking on the occasion, Ghulam Abbas said the new music
trends have caused visible damage to the traditional and classical
music. Consistent efforts shall be made to revive the rich old realm
of music.
Abbas presented three ghazals on the occasion. The first was
`wo aa to jae magar intezaar he kam hae’, a composition by Nisar
Bazmi in raag eiman. Other two were `aisay wo sharmaaye’ and `mein
nay rokaa bhi nhien aur wo thehra bhi nhn’. The jam-packed house was
all out to appreciate his singing.
Javed Niazi and Babar Niazi, the two sons of the folk legend
late Tufail Niazi, Sohail Rndhawa from the Roshan Ara family, Nida
Faiz and Saira Tahir Noor from Lahore, Sadia Batool from Rawalpindi,
Usman Ali Raees, Farrukh Mehdi, the disciple of renowned singer
Mehdi Hassan, and Naseem Ali Siddiqi were the other singers who
performed on the occasion.
After long-time, the PNCA organized a wonderful ghazal singing
for the locals. Many termed it as a significant contribution toward
the promotion of the tradition and classical music through a three-
day National Music Festival.
The PNCA Director General Syed Jamal Shah said, “Culture is
the fulcrum that can balance the society at peaceful coexistence.
Federal government is all out to support any initiative that brings
the people of different cultures together reducing segregation and
fragmentation in the society.”
Nadia Raza, one of the attendees, said the creating a rainbow
of traditional music is the best way of celebrating the national
day. The cultural diversity brings the harmony of ethnicity when
showcased all together.
