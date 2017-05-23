National Management Course participants visit Pakistan High Commission in UK

ISLAMABAD, May 23 (APP): A group of officers from Pakistan participating in the National Management Course (NMC), currently on their Foreign Study Tour of the United Kingdom, visited the Pakistan High Commission, London.

According to a message of the high commission received here Tuesday,

Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK Syed Ibne Abbas welcomed the group.

Deputy High Commissioner Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri gave a presentation

to the officers on Pakistan-UK bilateral relations as well as the post Brexit scenario and opportunities for Pakistan. The group was informed

that under the Enhanced Strategic Dialogue (ESD), the bilateral

relations have become institutionalized and more inclusive, and are on

an upward trajectory.

The high commissioner responded the questions by the officers on socio-economic as well as political developments taking place in the UK. Matters relating to the diaspora and their investment in Pakistan also

came under discussion.

The delegation was later hosted over a dinner, which was also joined

by Dr Ishrat Husain, former Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan.

The visit programme of the delegation covered a wide range of

activities including briefings at various government departments and the institutions in the UK.