National Management College Lahore delegation calls on CJP

ISLAMABAD, Apr 4 (APP):A 60-member delegation comprising eight faculty members and 52 course participants of 108th National Management Course, National Management College, Lahore called on Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar here at the Supreme Court building on Wednesday as part of their inland study tour.

The chief justice gave the delegation an overview of the 1973 Constitution. He dilated upon the role, function and importance of each limb of the state and emphasized that the bureaucracy, being an implementing organ of the state, must gain adequate knowledge of administrative laws to dispense their duties independently, honesty and transparently in accordance with the law and the Constitution, said a press release.

The CJP said they must strive to gain full knowledge of the guidelines set by superior courts on administrative issues in their case laws to serve the purpose of justice.

He also briefed them on the judicial system, its functioning, role, dispensation of justice and constitutional jurisdiction of Supreme Court to provide relief to the people.

The chief justice also explained that the Supreme Court under constitutional scheme possesses special jurisdiction of the judicial review to examine certain acts of legislative and executive organs of the state on criterion of the Constitution.

He told the delegation about the fundamental rights enunciated in the Constitution and emphasized the need of their enforcement.

The CJP also cited many famous judgments of the Supreme Court on enforcement of fundamental rights. He expected the same from them being the part of the senior bureaucracy of the country to respect and enforce fundamental rights of the people and added that without good executive, good governance was not possible.

Later, he answered the questions of the participants in an interactive session and shared his experiences.

National School of Public Policy Rector Azmat Ali Ranjha thanked the CJP on his own behalf and on behalf of the participants.

The delegation presented a souvenir to the chief justice and extended thanks for sparing time for them. The CJP also reciprocated the gesture by presenting a memento on the occasion.