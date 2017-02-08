National library to be made as center of knowledge: Irfan Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (APP): Adviser to Prime Minister on National History and

Literary Heritage (NHLH), Irfan Siddiqui Wednesday said the division was

formulating a comprehensive programme to make National Library of Pakistan (NLP) as a hub of knowledge through bringing improvements in its services and functions.

Speaking with library’s officials during a meeting, he said the programme

would help to promote book reading culture among the students and extend maximum facilities to the visitors of the library.

Federal Secretary NHLH Division Aamir Hasan, Joint Secretary Syed Junaid

Ikhlaq and other officials of the division and library were also present in the

meeting.

Director NLP, Syed Ghyour Hussain, in his presentation, gave a detailed

overview of the history, functioning, performance, future plans and the issues being faced by the library employees and students.

Irfan Siddiqui directed the officials of the library to present detailed

report of purchased books during the last three years, exact number of library books and the methods of preservation of books in the next meeting.

He said library was an essential segment of our culture and civilization

and the division would take measures to equip this library with modern

facilities, as per international standards.

The meeting was informed that the library had total collection of 300,000

books and also published 47 volumes of Pakistan National Bibliography from 1962 to 2015.

The library had also registered 2800 publishers under International

Standard Book Numbers (ISBN) system since 1985 and facilitated 227710 readers since 2002.

It is pertinent to mention here that the NLP has become an attached

department of NHLH Division.