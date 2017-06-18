ISLAMABAD, June 18 (APP): The National Inter-Departmental
Kabaddi Championship will be staged here at the Jinnah Stadium of
the Pakistan Sports Complex from August 2 to 6.
According to Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) Secretary
Muhammad Sarwar, eight teams would participate in the championship.
“The teams participating in the tournament include Pakistan
Army, Navy, Pakistan Air Force, Wapda, Police, Railway, SNGPL and
Higher Education Commission (HEC),” he said.
He said the teams would be divided into two groups. “Two teams
from each group would qualify for the semi-finals,” he said.
He said the semi finals would be played on August 5 and the
final on August 6.
National Kabaddi C’ship in August
