LAHORE, Mar 11 (APP) The National Junior Tennis Championship commenced here on Saturday and a number of matches were decided in different age groups at Services club courts.

Brig (retd ) Chirag Din inaugurated the event. Also present were Brig retd Shahid Mehmood , Col ® Mohammad Raza Mutaqi Secretory DeSOM, Col ® Sajid, Assistant Secretory DeSOM, Secretory Punjab Lawn Tennis Association Rashid Malik and Chief refreeze Faheem Siddique.

In the under 18 boys Hafiz Arbab Ali got a walk over against Mohammad Shehryar, Musa Harron beat Tilal Ali 6 1, 6 0, Ehsan Ali beat Samad Arejo 6 0, 4 6, 6 2, Ahmad Asjid beat Nazar Hussain 6 0, 6 1, Muhammad Saeed beat Syed Hashim Ali 6 1, 6 1, Abdul Sami beat Faizan Fayyaz 6 0, 6 3 and qualified for the next round.

In under 16 boys Abdul Sami beat Sameere Ahmed 7 6, 6 1, Ahmed Kamil beat Shezan Saleem 6 0, 6 0, Faizan Fayaz beat Saif Ul Aziz 6 4, 6 3, Musa Haroon beat Ahmer Saeed 6 1, 6 1 and all moved into the next round.