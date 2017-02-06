National Junior ranking tennis championship starts on Tuesday

LAHORE, Feb 6 (APP): National Junior ranking tennis championship will swing into action here on Tuesday at Aitchison College tennis courts.

“Altogether 120 players drawn from different parts of the country will feature in the event,” said Rasheed Malik, secretary, Punjab Lawn Tennis Association, while talking to APP on Monday.

He said that events to be contested in the competition are, U10, 12, 14, 16, 18 singles and girls U-18 and boys doubles.

Rasheed, a former Davis cupper, said that the event would help in unearthing new tennis talent. “PLTA is striving hard for the cause of tennis in the province and tennis events both at senior and junior level are being organised as part of development plan,” he added.

Faheem Siddique is the tournament referee of the event, whose final will be played on February 11.

He said Aitchison College has sponsored the five-day event and it is good to see that tennis courts have also been restored in this famous educational institution.

Prominent male players are Asadullah, Shoaib Khan, Yousaf Khan, Hafiz Arbab Ali, Abdul Rehman, Abdul Mannan and Faizan.