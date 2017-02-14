National Judo championships roll into action

ISLAMABAD, Feb 14 (APP): The 25th Men and 8th Women National Judo Championship 2017 rolled into action here at Liaqat Gymnasium of Pakistan Sports Complex.

Director General Army Sports Directorate Brig Ghulam jilani was the chief guest of opening ceremony, while Director General Pakistan Sports Board Dr Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera, Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) President Col Junaid Alam, Secretary Mansoor Ahmed along with others were also present on the occasion.

Over 150 judokas from of all affiliated units of PJF are featuring in the event.

Pakistan Army is the defending champions in males and WAPD is the females defending champion. The teams include, Army, WAPDA, Punjab, KP, HEC, Sindh, Islamabad, Fata, Gilgit-Baltistan, AJK, DHA, Balochistan, Police and Railways.

A total of three contests were held on the inaugural day – two males and one female.

In the men’s -50kg weight category Muhammad Iftikhar of Army won the gold, WAPDA’s Liaqaut took silver, while Houghan and Akbar of HEC and KP shared bronze medals.

In men’s open weight category, Pakistan’s top judoka Shah Hussain Shah, Army won gold medal, while Yousaf Riaz of WAPDA earned silver and Salman and Hamid of Police and Navy shared bronze medals.

In female open weight category, Fozia Yasir of WAPDA took gold medal, While Navy’s Fazeelat won silver and Amina Rasheed and Arifa of Army and HEC won bronze medals.