National Jr Athletics C’ship in October

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (APP): The National Junior Athletics
Championship will be staged here at the Pakistan Sports
Complex in the last week of October.
According to Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP)
President, Maj. General (R) Muhammad Akram Sahi said a
total of 15 teams from all over the country would be
invited to participate in the event.
“Those teams include Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy,
Pakistan Air Force, Wapda, Pakistan Railway, Pakistan Police,
Higher Education Commission, Punjab, KPK, Sindh, Fata,
Balochistan, AJK, Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan,” he said.
He said junior players can also be part of the
championship and AFP would provide food and accommodation
during the championship.
He also urged the higher authorities to encourage athletes
like cricket and hockey players are being supported. “The
annual grant of AFP should also be increased,” he said.
He also requested the government to build an indoor stadium
for training of athletes as during heavy rainfalls and bad weather
it is difficult for the athletes to practice.
Responding to a question, Sahi said the performance of
athletes in the Islamic Solidarity Games held at Baku, was better
than other games as athletes got silver and bronze medals.
He hoped that athletes will show good performance during
Asian Indoor Martial and Art Games scheduled to be held in
Turkmenistan from September 15.
The training camp for preparations of the games is underway
here at Jinnah stadium under supervision of head coach Asghar Gill
and other coaches.
“We will send players to China, Japan and other countries for
training,” he said.
He said all-out efforts are being made for the promotion of
athletics in the country.
