National Jr Athletics C’ship in October

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (APP): The National Junior Athletics

Championship will be staged here at the Pakistan Sports

Complex in the last week of October.

According to Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP)

President, Maj. General (R) Muhammad Akram Sahi said a

total of 15 teams from all over the country would be

invited to participate in the event.

“Those teams include Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy,

Pakistan Air Force, Wapda, Pakistan Railway, Pakistan Police,

Higher Education Commission, Punjab, KPK, Sindh, Fata,

Balochistan, AJK, Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan,” he said.

He said junior players can also be part of the

championship and AFP would provide food and accommodation

during the championship.

He also urged the higher authorities to encourage athletes

like cricket and hockey players are being supported. “The

annual grant of AFP should also be increased,” he said.

He also requested the government to build an indoor stadium

for training of athletes as during heavy rainfalls and bad weather

it is difficult for the athletes to practice.

Responding to a question, Sahi said the performance of

athletes in the Islamic Solidarity Games held at Baku, was better

than other games as athletes got silver and bronze medals.

He hoped that athletes will show good performance during

Asian Indoor Martial and Art Games scheduled to be held in

Turkmenistan from September 15.

The training camp for preparations of the games is underway

here at Jinnah stadium under supervision of head coach Asghar Gill

and other coaches.

“We will send players to China, Japan and other countries for

training,” he said.

He said all-out efforts are being made for the promotion of

athletics in the country.