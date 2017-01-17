National interests to be safeguarded in FTAs with Turkey, Thailand: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, Jan 17 (APP): Minister for Commerce Khurram Dastgir

Khan Tuesday informed the Senate that national interests would be

fully safeguarded while negotiating Free Trade Agreements (FTAs)

with Turkey and Thailand and reviewing the FTA with China.

Replying to various questions during Question Hour, the minister

said that FTAs would not only improve Pakistan’s competitiveness but

also enhance country’s exports.

Khurram Dastgir while rejecting the impression that Pak-Afghan

Transit Trade has shifted to Iran, said Afghanistan had made worth

$ 2.55 billion commercial imports through Pak-Afghan Transit Trade

during 2014-15, which was a record.

The Minister conceded that the country was facing trade

deficit during the last three years. In the financial year 2015-16.

Pakistan recorded trade deficit of $ 23.96 billion as compared to $

22.1 37 billion during the last financial year, reflecting increase

of 8.42%.

He said no study has been conducted in the recent years to

assess the impact of Pak-Afghanistan Transit Trade on the

manufacturing sector in the country.

Under Article 30 of the Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement

(APTTA), 2010, various businesses, involved in clearance of transit

cargo such as port terminal operators shipping companies,

stevedores, freight forwarders, customs agents, transport operators,

insurance companies, tracking companies and toll tax collectors,

earn revenues from transit trade, which helped the economy in

general, he said.

He said since, transit trade is about facilitating Afghan global

imports through Karachi port up to Torkham border, the manufacturing

sector of Pakistan is not directly involved in, affected by or

benefiting through the transit arrangement.

To another query, Khurram said the Prime Minister has recently

announced a substantive package of Rs.180 billion for exporters,

which would help raise textile exports substantially.

He said e-Commerce in Pakistan was currently at an initial but

evolving stage. The past few years have seen a rising

trend of domestic online shopping owing to the availability of

required infrastructure for e-Commerce in Pakistan, he said.

He said State Bank of Pakistan has issued various

rules/regulations/instructions to banks for regulating

online transactions.

To prevent cardholders from risks and vulnerabilities from

card data losses, SBP has issued regulations on Payment Card

Security, he added.

The minister said these regulations were intended to help

standardization and enhancement of security features of payment

cards, ensuring confidentiality of customer’s data and to

promote effective and secure means of electronic Payment mechanisms.

Moreover, in order to mitigate the risks associated with

internet banking and safeguard the interests of customers, SBP has

issued regulations for the security of internet banking, he said.

He said these regulations contained in the Payment Systems and

Electronic Fund Transfers Act, 2007, and outline a minimum set of

operational, administrative, technical and physical safeguards to

secure internet banking offered by the banks in Pakistan.

The minister said Ministry of Commerce was also working on a

policy framework for development of e-Commerce/ digital trade in the

country.