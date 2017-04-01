National institutions working under constitutional domains: Talal

ISLAMABAD, Apr 1 (APP): Member National Assembly of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Talal Chaudhry Saturday said all

national institutions were so strong and working under their constitutional domains.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that institutions were effectively working for promoting and progress of the country.

He said due to concrete measures of the present government, the country was on a path of development and prosperity.

Talal Chaudhry said Pakistan valiant armed forces had been conducting operations Zarb-i-Azb and Radd ul-Fasad to eliminate menace of terrorism from the country.