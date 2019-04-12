ISLAMABAD, Apr 12 (APP):Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) in collaboration with Agri Tourism Development Corporation of Pakistan will organize one day first National Honey Festival 2019 at TDCP Resort Changa Manga on Saturday.

First National Honey Festival is aimed to promote honey, honey bees and their products.

In a statement, TDCP said, “We are excited to announce National Honey Festival”, adding that the festival would be participated by honey experts and companies.

The visitors would learn about the complexities of honey and how to identify floral sources and flavor profiles.

As part of the experience they will be pairing honey dishes with a variety of foods, making this event a truly delicious and memorable experience.

Other activities include honey extraction demo, live Bees, Bee Beards, Honey Tasting, Beekeeping Demonstrations, Kids Zone, Local Artisans’ Market and honey bee field trip. A variety of local and wild honey samples will be available for sampling.

Speakers and stall holders will explore the importance of a healthy habitat for pollinators.

The visitors also have a facility to buy local honey from beekeepers and wild honey from Honey hunters, learn about bees and participate in exciting activities while enjoying a wonderful day at the farm.