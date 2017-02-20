National Disaster insurance framework to protect vulnerable on cards

ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP): National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) is preparing a National Disaster Insurance Network to protect vulnerable, low income coummunities from risk of natural disasters.

The framework would address the acute and often invisible challenges of rehabilitating affected communities in the aftermath of an extreme weather event.

“The Government is committed to develop a more proactive

approach to cope with these climate challenges, by putting effective

ex-ante and ex-post disaster risk management measures in place”, an

official of NDMA told APP.

Low income communities are more vulnerable to climate change

because the severity of the impacts they face, is greater than their

ability to respond and recover from these impacts.

Therefore, the Government is endeavoring to set up a national

fund that has adequate resources locked in place before disaster

strikes, whicy has the ability to disburse these resources quickly

communities in need.

He informed that the project is being executed by NDMA in

collaboration with Climate and Development Knowledge Network (CDKN)

and the Munich Climate Insurance Initiative (MCII).

In the first phase of the “Developing a Disaster Insurance

Framework for Pakistan” project, MCII undertook a comprehensive

review of existing hazard data, knowledge, and approaches in

Pakistan on the management of natural hazard risks, he stated.

It reviewed existing national insurance funds worldwide and

conducted an extensive stakeholder dialogue in the country that

culminated in five possible Fund design options.

The focus of the first phase of project activity was on

understanding, and assessing the risk profiles of the study areas,

he further stated.

This focus implied gathering, compiling, processing, and

analyzing exposure data of affected communities, and examining

hazard patterns and their interrelationships, the official added.

As climate change continues to have a drastic and significant

impact, expenses associated with large-scale disasters are likely to

increase, hindering the achievement of national development goals.

He shared that affected communities often face potential

losses of great magnitude which exacerbate the already fragile

condition of these communities. Loss of productive assets, lost

economic opportunity, deceased food, water and human security, are

all pathways into deeper poverty.

To become more resilient, he informed, countries need to

implement practical measures that will enhance their ability to

recover from present ad future climate risks.

Governments play a leading role in developing risk management

strategies designed specifically to protect vulnerable, low-income

communities.

So, a robust disaster risk management strategy needed to have

at its core a strong social protection and financial inclusion

component to protect vulnerable communities.

For the purpose, a total of 1410 households in Rawalpindi,

Charsadda, Poonch, Ziarat and Tharparkar were surveyed to understand

what the awareness level of the target communities was climate

change and how they cope with the consequences of recurring floods

and droughts on their lives and livelihoods.