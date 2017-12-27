National Disabled T20 cricket championship

LAHORE, Dec 27 (APP):The 6th edition of National Disabled T-20 Cricket Championship will be played from January first at Karachi’s RLCA Ground Gulberg and TMC ground.

Former Pakistan Captain and President Pakistan disabled cricket Association (PDCA) Rashid Latif told APP on Wednesday that as many as eight teams are taking part in the event which aims at promoting cricket among disabled cricketers.

He expressed his gratitude to the Pakistan Cricket Board for extending cooperation for holding the event. Multan will defend the title in the competition. The league matches will continue till January 3.

Schedule of the matches, Faisalabad team take on Quetta disabled Team in inaugural match 9:30 a.m.at RLCA Ground Gulberg in group ‘A’, Hyderabad will face Quetta Bolan Disabled team 9:30a.m. at TMC ground Gulberg in group “B”. In the evening fixture in group “A” host Karachi Disabled team will take on Bahawalpur 1:30 p.m. at RLCA Gulberg while Multan will meet Sargodha 1:30 p.m. at TMC ground Gulberg in Group ‘B’.

In Group’C’ and Group ‘D’ the eight others regional team will complete on league basis in the month of February 2018 in Rawalpindi and Islamabad and Final will be played in Karachi later.

Group ‘A’ consist on Karachi, Faisalabad, Quetta and Bahawalpur while group ‘B’ consist on Multan, Hyderabad, Quetta Bolan and Sargodha.

Others ‘A’ and ‘B’ group matches Schedule: 2nd Jan Quetta Cricket Team VS Karachi Team 9:30 a.m. at RLCA Gulberg ground, Sargodha Cricket Team VS Quetta Bolan Cricket Team 9:30 a.m. at TMC ground, Faisalabad Cricket team VS Bahawalpur Cricket team 1:30 p.m. at RLCA Gulberg ground, Multan team VS Hyderabad cricket team 1:30 p.m. at TMC ground, 3rd January Quetta cricket team VS Bahawalpur team 9:30 a.m. at RLCA Gulberg ground, Hyderabad team VS Sargodha Team 9:30 a.m. at TMC ground, Karachi Team1:30 p.m. at RLCA Gulberg ground and Multan Team 1:30 p.m. at TMC ground.

Two top teams of the both groups will play the semi finals on

January 4 at RLCA Gulberg Ground and the final will be played on

January 5.