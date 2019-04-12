ISLAMABAD, Apr 12 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Friday said that no country could achieve progress until its people, particularly the elite class showed compassion to its downtrodden segment and help uplift their living standard.

Addressing the 8th Convocation of the Air University held here, the president advised the graduating students never to ignore the poor people during their practical lives in order to execute the dream of ‘Naya Pakistan’.

The ceremony was attended by Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar, Vice Chancellor of the University Air Vice Marshal (Retd) Faaiz Amir, besides a huge number of students, their parents and faculty members.

At the convocation, 643 students were awarded degrees including 10 PhD scholars. The president also conferred 17 gold medals and 13 silver medals besides the commendation certificates to the students, faculty members and staffers for showing excellence in their respective fields.

The president said around 20 million out-of-school children also required attention of the graduating students and if they were ignored, the country would lag behind. He said the elite with self-centric mindset was of no use of the country.

He lauded the Air University’s initiative of persuading the parents in slums and other areas to get their children enrolled in schools and such measures were in true spirit of Islam.

He said the University had introduced new dimensions in the education sector.

He also urged the teachers to uplift the morale of weaker students to help them succeed in their academic career.

He said, having faced many ordeals, Pakistan was now ready to take off and urged the youngsters to play their role to build a Naya Pakistan.

Vice Chancellor Faaiz Amir congratulated the graduating students and their parents. He said besides curriculum, the students were also taught the social welfare works at the Air University.

He said 45 percent of 247 faculty members teaching in three campuses of the Air University in Islamabad, Kamra and Multan were holding PhD degrees.

Earlier, the Air Chief Mujahid Anwar presented the convocation shield to the president. The vice chancellor also presented a shield to the Air Chief.