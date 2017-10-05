National development always a priority of PML-N: Shehbaz

LAHORE, Oct 5 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad

Shehbaz Sharif has said that development and prosperity of

the country has always been a priority of Pakistan Muslim

League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Talking to PML-N leader and former MNA Hanif Abbasi

on Thursday, he said: “On the other side, some of the political

opponents have always tried to spread anarchy in the country

and they are still engaged in their nefarious designs.”

He said that the sit-in group had always created hurdles

in the national development, as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)

was not desirous of public development or prosperity in the

country.

“The anti-development political designs of these elements

have fully been exposed before the nation and this is the reason

that the opponents of the public welfare have to face failure

at every front,” he added.

He said that people were desirous of seeking solution to

their problems and prosperity and they would hold accountability

of the elements impeding the journey of development during the

general election of 2018.

On the other hand, the PML-N government would successfully

complete the journey of development and prosperity, concluded

the chief minister.