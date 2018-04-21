National cyclist Haleema Ghayoor leaves for Korea on a 40-day training

PESHAWAR, Apr 21 (APP):Hailing from Peshawar National Junior Champion Haleema Ghayoor Sunday left for Korea on a
40-day rigorous training and coaching under the aegis of Pakistan Cycling Federation, President KP
Cycling Association Nisar Ahmad told APP here.
Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junaid Khan
was the chief guest who formally seen off promising cyclist Haleema for a very
important training and coaching in order to provide her modern day training
under well qualified coach.
“It is very important to have international coaching and
training for a player like Haleema who earned gold medal for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
in the track cycling,” Director General Junaid Khan said while handing over a
complete kit to Haleema during her visit to his office. He said Directorate of
Sports KP would also support Haleema both morally and financially as policy of
the provincial govt.
He said, the Directorate of Sports would also help all
those talented players who on one way or the other could not afford to get
international exposure because of lack of financial support. Now the
Directorate, he said, would extend all-out to the talented male and female
players.
With such a modern day training under qualified coach
would further boost up the moral of Haleema as far as competing in the
international competitions are concerned, Junaid Khan added. He also lauded the
efforts being put in by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cycling Association and Pakistan
Cycling Federation for sending both Haleema and national coach Misba Mushtaq
Ali for Level-I coaching.
Nisar Ahmad said that before Haleema, they have also sent
talented cyclists to China, Malaysia and Korea so that they could learn better
about modern day training and coaching. He said Haleema is very talented and
upcoming player and purely selected while looking after her performance at
national junior level.
Later on DG Sports KP Junaid Khan and Nisar Ahmad along
with Director Games Niamat Ullah Marwat formally seen off Haleema to Lahore to
proceed to Korea for a 40-day training and coaching imparted to her on
scientific way.
