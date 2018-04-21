National cyclist Haleema Ghayoor leaves for Korea on a 40-day training

PESHAWAR, Apr 21 (APP):Hailing from Peshawar National Junior Champion Haleema Ghayoor Sunday left for Korea on a

40-day rigorous training and coaching under the aegis of Pakistan Cycling Federation, President KP

Cycling Association Nisar Ahmad told APP here.

Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junaid Khan

was the chief guest who formally seen off promising cyclist Haleema for a very

important training and coaching in order to provide her modern day training

under well qualified coach.

“It is very important to have international coaching and

training for a player like Haleema who earned gold medal for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

in the track cycling,” Director General Junaid Khan said while handing over a

complete kit to Haleema during her visit to his office. He said Directorate of

Sports KP would also support Haleema both morally and financially as policy of

the provincial govt.

He said, the Directorate of Sports would also help all

those talented players who on one way or the other could not afford to get

international exposure because of lack of financial support. Now the

Directorate, he said, would extend all-out to the talented male and female

players.

With such a modern day training under qualified coach

would further boost up the moral of Haleema as far as competing in the

international competitions are concerned, Junaid Khan added. He also lauded the

efforts being put in by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cycling Association and Pakistan

Cycling Federation for sending both Haleema and national coach Misba Mushtaq

Ali for Level-I coaching.

Nisar Ahmad said that before Haleema, they have also sent

talented cyclists to China, Malaysia and Korea so that they could learn better

about modern day training and coaching. He said Haleema is very talented and

upcoming player and purely selected while looking after her performance at

national junior level.

Later on DG Sports KP Junaid Khan and Nisar Ahmad along

with Director Games Niamat Ullah Marwat formally seen off Haleema to Lahore to

proceed to Korea for a 40-day training and coaching imparted to her on

scientific way.