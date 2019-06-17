ISLAMABAD, Jun 17 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday pledging strict action against corrupt elements said those who burdened the country with heavy debts would be treated as ‘national criminals.’

Chairing the parliamentary party meeting here at the Parliament House, the Prime Minister said the high-powered commission would investigate the hefty 24,000 billion rupees debt, borrowed by the ‘national criminals’ during the last decade to match their luxurious lifestyle.

The prime minister said the nation had given mandate to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to break status quo and fight against corrupt elements, adding that the government’s efforts had resulted in economic stability.