National conference on “Reading in Pakistan” held

ISLAMABAD, April 20, (APP): The USAID-funded Pakistan Reading Project

convened Provincial and Federal Education Officials for a National Conference on “Research on Reading in Pakistan”.

According to a press release issued here Thursday, experts presented

data, findings, and recommendations from research studies on reading in Pakistan, including the use of mother tongue for improving reading in early grades, reviving a culture of reading in Pakistan, teachers’ beliefs about reading, the needs of isolated teachers, and an analysis of gender gaps in students’ reading ability and in textbooks and other learning material.

The participants lauded the efforts of the U.S. government in improving

the overall quality of basic education throughout the country by supporting efforts to promote and improve children’s reading skills in their regions.

The USAID-funded Pakistan Reading Project is a $165 million project

designed to support provincial and regional departments of education to improve the reading skills of 1.3 million primary school children across the country by improving the classroom learning environment for reading, improving policies and systems for reading, and building community-based support for reading in Pakistan.