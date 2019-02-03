National coherence needs to counter economic crises: Deputy Speaker NA

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (APP):Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri here on Sunday said that there is a need of national coherence and mutual consensus to beat the prevailing economic crises faced by the country on different fronts.

He expressed these views in a meeting with President Pakistan Tahreek-Insaf Balochistan Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind who called on him.

Both the leaders expressed their resolve to work together for the development of Baluchistan which was remained a neglect story in previous regimes, said a press release.