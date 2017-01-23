National Calligraphy Exhibition to open from January 24; showcase 100 art pieces

ISLAMABAD, Jan 23, (APP): Three-day `National Calligraphy

Exhibition’ will open from January 24 (Tuesday) in the federal

capital with display of more than 100 exquisite calligraphy art

pieces of prominent calligraphers from across the country,

reinvigorating this glorious art.

The exhibition is being arranged National History and Literary

Heritage (NHLH) Division in collaboration with National Book

Foundation at National Arts Gallery, Pakistan National Council of

the Arts.

President Mamnoon Hussain will inaugurate the exhibition while

Adviser to Prime Minister on NHLH, Irfan Siddiqui will also be

present on the occasion.

The exhibition is being arranged under the title “Nun

Walqalam” taken from the beginning of the sixty-eighth surah of Holy

Quran” and is translated as “Nun By the Pen and What they Inscribe”.

Around 100 calligraphic art pieces by 50 professional as well

as new talented calligraphers from across the country will be

displayed in the exhibition while the arrangements for the

exhibition have been finalized.

Ustad Shafeeq uz Zaman, Ellahi Baksh Mati, Muhammad Ali Zahid,

Abubakar Sadeeque and Khalid Javeed Yousafi are among the

professional Calligraphers whose work will be showcased in the

exhibition while the young calligraphers include Mukhtar Ali, Kashif

Khan, Ashraf Heera, Wasil Shahid etc.

The exhibition would have three sections for displaying

separately the art works of young and emerging calligraphers,

professional calligraphers and those legendary calligraphers who are

not alive.

“Arranging such exhibition at government level would be a

source of encouragement for the calligraphy artists and a milestone

toward promotion of this important genre of art”, Irfan Siddiqui,

Adviser to Prime Minister on NHLH said.

Talking to APP, he said this division would also arrange an

International Exhibition of Calligraphy soon as part of its efforts

to promote the cultural heritage of the country for which this

division was created a year ago.

Calligraphy is an ancient form of art and has its roots in

Sub-continent’s Islamic traditions and this unique form of art can

be learned with utmost passion and sufficient time.

The calligraphers from across the country are expecting that

this exhibition would prove as a great effort to reinvigorate this

unique form of art and motivate the young calligrapher to achieve

excellence in their work.

Shafeeq uz Zaman, who is recognized as calligrapher of

Prophet’s Mosque, said calligraphy is a unique art and its

importance cannot fade away in the era of modern technology.

He said this event would provide a platform to the

calligraphers from across the country to share their valuable

experience and promote innovative ideas to bring this genre of art

to new heights.

Rasheed Butt, another prominent calligrapher said, “This

exhibition would prove as catalyst to educate the younger generation

about the legacy of our forefathers, introduce the prominent

calligraphic works of the artists and encouraging young

calligraphers to keep alive this unique and ancient visual form of

art”.