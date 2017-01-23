National Calligraphy Exhibition to open from January 24; showcase 100 art pieces

ISLAMABAD, Jan 23, (APP): Three-day `National Calligraphy
Exhibition’ will open from January 24 (Tuesday) in the federal
capital with display of more than 100 exquisite calligraphy art
pieces of prominent calligraphers from across the country,
reinvigorating this glorious art.
The exhibition is being arranged National History and Literary
Heritage (NHLH) Division in collaboration with National Book
Foundation at National Arts Gallery, Pakistan National Council of
the Arts.
President Mamnoon Hussain will inaugurate the exhibition while
Adviser to Prime Minister on NHLH, Irfan Siddiqui will also be
present on the occasion.
The exhibition is being arranged under the title “Nun
Walqalam” taken from the beginning of the sixty-eighth surah of Holy
Quran” and is translated as “Nun By the Pen and What they Inscribe”.
Around 100 calligraphic art pieces by 50 professional as well
as new talented calligraphers from across the country will be
displayed in the exhibition while the arrangements for the
exhibition have been finalized.
Ustad Shafeeq uz Zaman, Ellahi Baksh Mati, Muhammad Ali Zahid,
Abubakar Sadeeque and Khalid Javeed Yousafi are among the
professional Calligraphers whose work will be showcased in the
exhibition while the young calligraphers include Mukhtar Ali, Kashif
Khan, Ashraf Heera, Wasil Shahid etc.
The exhibition would have three sections for displaying
separately the art works of young and emerging calligraphers,
professional calligraphers and those legendary calligraphers who are
not alive.
“Arranging such exhibition at government level would be a
source of encouragement for the calligraphy artists and a milestone
toward promotion of this important genre of art”, Irfan Siddiqui,
Adviser to Prime Minister on NHLH said.
Talking to APP, he said this division would also arrange an
International Exhibition of Calligraphy soon as part of its efforts
to promote the cultural heritage of the country for which this
division was created a year ago.
Calligraphy is an ancient form of art and has its roots in
Sub-continent’s Islamic traditions and this unique form of art can
be learned with utmost passion and sufficient time.
The calligraphers from across the country are expecting that
this exhibition would prove as a great effort to reinvigorate this
unique form of art and motivate the young calligrapher to achieve
excellence in their work.
Shafeeq uz Zaman, who is recognized as calligrapher of
Prophet’s Mosque, said calligraphy is a unique art and its
importance cannot fade away in the era of modern technology.
He said this event would provide a platform to the
calligraphers from across the country to share their valuable
experience and promote innovative ideas to bring this genre of art
to new heights.
Rasheed Butt, another prominent calligrapher said, “This
exhibition would prove as catalyst to educate the younger generation
about the legacy of our forefathers, introduce the prominent
calligraphic works of the artists and encouraging young
calligraphers to keep alive this unique and ancient visual form of
art”.
