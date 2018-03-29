National Calligraphy Exhibition to be held in Faisalabad

ISLAMABAD, Mar 29 (APP):After receiving over whelming response from the art lovers of federal capital, National History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH) Division is finalizing arrangements to arrange two-day National Calligraphy Exhibition in Faisalabad city from April 12.

The exhibition will be the part of “Abdul Majeed Parvi Raqam National Calligraphy Exhibition and Competition”

held in Islamabad in the month of February which was inaugurated by Advisor to Prime Minister on NH&LH, Irfan Siddiqui along with Calligrapher of Prophet’s Mosque, Ustad Shafiq-uz-Zaman.

During the exhibition, Advisor to Prime Minister, Irfan Siddiqui announced to hold a similar exhibition in other cities to encourage the artists to get excellence in their artistic endeavours and promote this glorious Islamic art.

Around 90 art pieces were selected in the competition out of over 300 submitted by calligraphers from across the country.

These 90 art pieces will be displayed in the two-day National Calligraphy Exhibition to be held in a local hotel of Faisalabad.

Talking to APP on Thursday, Federal Secretary, NH&LH, Engineer Aamir Hasan said the real objective behind arranging such exhibition is to promote Calligraphy.

He said, “we aspire to bring more opportunities and such platforms to the local calligraphers of other cities to get their skills recognized and appreciated”.

He said Faisalabad is an industrial city and arranging such event there will give the artists a handsome earning opportunity too.

Such exhibitions will also be arranged in other cities as per vision of Advisor to Prime Minister, Irfan Siddiqui, he added.