ISLAMABAD, Apr 9 (APP):Three-day annual National Book Fair 2019, would be held from April 19 at Pak-China Friendship Centre, which will display over 180 book stalls by prominent book publishers from across the country.

The Book Fair would be held in supervision of Federal Minister for Education, and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahood, a press release said on Tuesday.

The Book Fair is being organized by National Book Foundation, NBF National History and Literary Heritage Division.

The fair will feature a number of literature-related activities including launching ceremonies of books, literary sessions, dialogues and discussion programs and special programs for children.

A number of renowned poets, literary figures and books ambassadors will participate in the national book fair.