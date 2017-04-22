National Book fair kicks off at Pak-China Center

ISLAMABAD, April 22 (APP): Three-day National Book Fair
started on Saturday, featuring a number of books related activities
to provide entertainment and knowledge to the book-lovers.
The mega book fair arranged at Pak China Center under the
theme “Ibn E-Khaldun, Apni Kitaboo Ke Aaine Ma” to mark National
Book Day.
Ambassador of the Republic of Tunisia Adel Elarbi to Pakistan
was the chief guest on the occasion. Prof.Dr. Samina Awan the
Chairperson department of History, AIOU, Dr. Sajid Awan Senior
research fellow book ambassadors, renowned writers, poets, artist
student also attended the event.
The Ambassador said the books of Ibn-E Khaldon were historic and
related to solidarity and justice. Justice is the fundamental right
of the society, he added.
The Ambassador said these books give the lesson of equality and
justice.
To a Question, he said that the relations between Pakistan and
Tunisia are generally cordial and “we are further promoting bilateral
relation, including trade, tourism, and culture.”
Other events including workshop on syllabus making, book
related programmes in view of Pakistan Movement, Calligraphy
workshop and exhibition, peace dialogue and a special function
on the personality and contribution of Allama Muhammad Iqbal
are part of three day event.