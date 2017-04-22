National Book fair kicks off at Pak-China Center

ISLAMABAD, April 22 (APP): Three-day National Book Fair

started on Saturday, featuring a number of books related activities

to provide entertainment and knowledge to the book-lovers.

The mega book fair arranged at Pak China Center under the

theme “Ibn E-Khaldun, Apni Kitaboo Ke Aaine Ma” to mark National

Book Day.

Ambassador of the Republic of Tunisia Adel Elarbi to Pakistan

was the chief guest on the occasion. Prof.Dr. Samina Awan the

Chairperson department of History, AIOU, Dr. Sajid Awan Senior

research fellow book ambassadors, renowned writers, poets, artist

student also attended the event.

The Ambassador said the books of Ibn-E Khaldon were historic and

related to solidarity and justice. Justice is the fundamental right

of the society, he added.

The Ambassador said these books give the lesson of equality and

justice.

To a Question, he said that the relations between Pakistan and

Tunisia are generally cordial and “we are further promoting bilateral

relation, including trade, tourism, and culture.”

Other events including workshop on syllabus making, book

related programmes in view of Pakistan Movement, Calligraphy

workshop and exhibition, peace dialogue and a special function

on the personality and contribution of Allama Muhammad Iqbal

are part of three day event.