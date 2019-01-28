National badminton championship in full swing

LAHORE, Jan 28 (APP):All the seeded players breezed into the quarter finals of men’s singles and doubles on the fourth of the 56th national badminton championship here Monday at Nishtar Park sports complex hall.

Those who lined up for the next round included Tahir Khan (Wapda), Aoun Abbas (Wapda), Ali Mehdi (Wapda), Awais Zahid (Wapda), Azeem Sarwar (Wapda), Raja Hasnian (NBP), Amir Saeed (Wapda) and Murad Ali (NBP). All the players won their respective men’s pre quarter final ties with ease and comfort.