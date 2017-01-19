National Assembly’s standing committee visits Mazar i Quaid

KARACHI, Jan. 19 (APP): National Assembly Standing Committee for

Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage held a meeting here on

Thursday and got briefing on matter relatated to Quaid e Azam Memorial Fund and Quaid e Azam Mausoleum Management Board.

The meeting was presided over by Chairman of Committee, Pir

Muhammad Aslam Bodla, while Committee members including, Shakir Bashir

Awan, Muhammad Farooq, Tahir Iqbal, Muhammad Tufail, Imran Zafar Laghari, Naeema Kishwer Khan, Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar and others also attended the meeting.

Secretary National Heritage Division Amir Hassan was also present

and Resident Engineer of Mausoleum of Quaid Muhammad Arif and

Assistant Engineer Jawad Mughal briefed the participants of meeting.

Earlier the members of committee visited Mausoleum of Father of

Nation. The members offered Fateha and laid floral wreath. Committee also visited grave of Fatima Jinnah, Khan Liaquat Ali Khan, Sardar Abdur Rab Nishtar and others and offered Fateha. The committee on the occasion also visited museum.

Resident Engineer Muhammad Arif and Assistant Engineer Jawad

Mughal briefed the committee about the matters related to Quaid e Azam Memorial Fund and Quaid e Azam Mausoleum Management Board. They apprised the committee that this fund was established in 1948 and currently its mount Rs. 249 million.

They further stated that the funds have been invested in National

Bank of Pakistan and First Women Bank. The engineers said that around 3 to 4 thousand people visit Mausoleum of Quaid daily thus generated Rs.12 million revenue.