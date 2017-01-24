ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain has summoned the session of the National Assembly on January 26 (Thursday) at 4:00 pm.
The president has summoned the session in exercise of powers
conferred by clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, said a press release issued by the National Assembly Secretariat.
National Assembly to meet on January 26
ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain has summoned the session of the National Assembly on January 26 (Thursday) at 4:00 pm.