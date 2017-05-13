ISLAMABAD, May 13 (APP): The President of the Islamic Republic
of Pakistan has been pleased to summon the Session of the National
Assembly here on Monday, May 15 at 5 pm in the Parliament
House.
The President has summoned the National Assembly Session in
exercise of powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 54 of the
Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, said a press
release on Saturday.
National Assembly summoned to meet on May 15
