National Assembly session starts

ISLAMABAD, Mar 13 (APP):The National Assembly session started at 10:30 am here Tuesday at the Parliament House with recitation of verses from the Holy Quran and Naat.

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq is in the Chair.

The agenda items included calling attention notices, introduction of bills, motions, presentation of reports of various standing committees, legislative business, resolutions and motions under Rule 259.