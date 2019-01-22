National Assembly passes three motions to suspend agenda

ISLAMABAD, Jan 22 (APP):The National Assembly on Tuesday passed three separate motions to suspend the agenda of as many sittings to have debate on Sahiwal incident, the Finance Supplementary (Amendment) Bill, 2018 and consider the private member’s agenda.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan moved three motions under Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in National Assembly, 2007 which were passed by the House after voice voting.