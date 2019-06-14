ISLAMABAD, Jun 14 (APP):Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said that the forum of National Assembly should not be used to protect the criminals and looters of the country.

Taking to media persons outside the Parliament House, he said that Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar was being pressurized by the opposition for issuance of production orders of the arrested plunderers so that the investigation could not be completed.

The minister said that same thing was happened in the case of Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif that why investigation against him not yet completed.