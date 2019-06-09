ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (APP):The National Assembly’s budget session would commence from Monday afternoon under the chairmanship of Speaker Asad Qaiser.

According to National Assembly media, a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee has been scheduled to give final shape to parliamentary business of the budget session.

Federal Budget would be presented on June 11. The President has already summoned the 11th session of the National Assembly to meet in the Parliament House, Islamabad tomorrow at 4:00 pm.