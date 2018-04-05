National action plane to be developed to end hunger, poverty: NA body told

ISLAMABAD, Apr 5 (APP):National Assembly Standing Committee on Food Security and Research here on Thursday was informed that federal cabinet had accorded the approval to the National Food Security Policy (NFSP)

and Ministry of National Food Security and Research was now initiating process for its implementation and preparation of an action plan accordingly.

The committee which met here under the Chairmanship of Malik Shakir Bashir Awan was further informed National Food Security Policy was developed with a specific objectives to alleviate poverty, eradicating hunger and malnutrition.

The other aims and the objectives of the policy was to promote sustainable food production systems and making agriculture more productive, profitable, climate resilient and competitive, said a press release.

Secretary, Ministry of National Food Security and Research brief the Committee about the implementation status of the previous recommendations of the committee and the committee deferred “The National Food Safety, Animal and Plant Health Regulatory Authority Bill, 2017” till its next meeting.

Federal Secretary Ministry of National Food Security and Research informed that food security was first and foremost element of national security and this required a robust policy framework.

He said that objective of the policy was to ensure a modern and efficient food production and distribution system that could best contribute towards food security and nutrition, in terms of availability, access, utilization and stability.

He added that policy would focus on the access of farmers to quality inputs like seed, fertilizer and agricultural machinery. He said that policy would also include plans to address emergencies and disaster management.

Members of National Assembly (MNAs) including Choudhary Iftikhar Nazir, Rao Muhammad Ajmal Khan, Ms. Shahnaz Saleem, Syed Iftikhar-ul-Hassan, Faqir Sher Muhammad Bilalani, Pir Muhammad Aslam Bodla and Dr. Fouzia Hameed attended the meeting.

The meeting was also attended by Sikandar Hayat Khan Bosan, Minister for National Food Security and Research and other senior officers of the Ministry of National Food Security & Research.