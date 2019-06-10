ISLAMABAD, Jun 10 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Dr Zafar Mirza on Monday said that a Centre of Excellence on Nutrition will soon be established to improve the health of women and children.

Addressing the launching ceremony of National Nutrition Survey Report here, Dr Zafar Mirza also announced to develop a National Action Plan on Nutrition and implement it at the earliest.

He said that the government was committed to address nutrition related challenges in the country.

He said this National Nutrition survey is the largest ever conducted in the country and this time district level data has been collected rather than provincial level.

He said that the last survey was conducted in 2011 and since then efforts were being made to curb malnutrition.