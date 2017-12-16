Nation will never forget supreme sacrifice of APS martyrs: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, Dec 16 (APP):Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday said that the nation would never forget the supreme sacrifice of the Army Public School (APS) Peshawar martyrs.

The minister, in a statement here, said the war against terrorism would continue and urged unity in the nation to win the fight for future generation.

He said the incident had united the whole nation against terrorism and strengthened its resolve against the menace of terrorism.

He said December 16 was a reminder when inhumane terrorists attacked innocent children in APS. He added the nation gave the sacrifice of life and property in the war against terrorism.