Nation will never forget police martyrs: Hasan Askari

LAHORE, Aug 04 (APP):Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Dr Hasan Askari said that police should maintain friendly ties with people as per requirements of justice.

The nation cannot ignore sacrifices of police martyrs who sacrificed their lives for peace and secure the life of public.

Addressing a ceremony held at Al-Hamrah in connection with Police Martyrs Day, the caretaker CM said the martyrs who sacrificed their lives while performing their official duties were our heroes and there were great objectives behind great sacrifices like martyrdom. Sacrifices and martyrdom

are basic ingredients of our historic and national identity, he maintained.

He said such emotions were created when there were great objectives in brains and hearts, adding that discharge of duties with responsibility and defence of principles require sacrifices.

The great status of martyrdom is achieved when the respect and dignity of the department and collective welfare of society is kept supreme”, he elaborated.

Dr Hasan Askari said that policemen sacrificed their lives while keeping in mind these objectives, adding that sacrifices of those who sacrificed their lives in the war of right and evil are remembered forever. The nation has given unparalleled sacrifices in the war against terrorism, he maintained.

He said that incidents of terrorism had been reduced considerably due to sacrifices of Pakistan Army and security institutions, but still this war was continuing. The army, Rangers, police had discharged their duties efficiently by giving sacrifices, he added.

The sacrifices of martyrs were the matter of pride for us and the nation cannot ignore their sacrifices, he said and added that the Punjab government would cooperate with the police department for the help of the families of the martyrs.

The interim CM said, enhancing the performance of the police by providing them modern technology to face the challenges of security was the praiseworthy act. He said he was hopeful that the police would face the changing challenges of the security with efficiency.

Interim ministers Shaukat Javed, Zia Haider Rizvi, Ahmad Waqas Riaz, additional chief secretary, IGP Kaleem Imam, CPO BA Nasir, the mother of martyr Caption (r) Mubeen Ahmad, widow of constable Ramzan, senior police officers and families of police martyrs attended the ceremony.