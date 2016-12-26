Nation to take country on new levels of progress, prosperity

ISLAMABAD, Dec 26 (APP): Leader of the House in Senate Raja

Zafar ul Haq has called for steps to prepare the nation to take the

country on new levels of progress and prosperity.

Talking to Radio Pakistan he said Pakistan’s creation was a

major achievement of the Quaid-e-Azam as Muslims of the Sub-

continent got a separate country to live according to their

religion and faith.

It is need of the hour for the nation to renew constructive

efforts by learning from Quaid’s life and adhering to his

teachings and making them a source of spiritual strength, he

urged.