Nation to show unity against terrorism: Senator

ISLAMABAD, Jan 23 (APP): PML-N Senator ,Lt Gen (Retd) Abdul

Qayyum Khan said on Monday urged the entire nation to exhibit unity and stand united with our security forces against terrorism as forces are fully committed with their responsibilities.

Talking to Radio Pakistan he said, Military courts had also played a dominant role in eliminating terrorism.

“We need to leave our personal agendas to promote national agenda of development and peace”, he added.

The Senator highlighted that the government is making all out efforts to devise policies to deal with the militants with iron hands. The facilitator of the militants are also being brought into justice, he vowed.

Terrorism , he said is almost being eliminated as a result of successful Operation Zarb-e-Azb. Parachinar is Located at Pak-Afghan border so it is considered as crucial area, he said.

Both Afghan and Pakistan should cooperate with each other to improve border management system in order to stop the cross-border movement of the terrorists, Abdul Qayyum concluded.