ISLAMABAD, Jun 4 (APP):Eid-ul-Fitr, the biggest religious festival of the Muslims, will be celebrated on Wednesday across the country, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, with great religious fervour and festivity.

The day will dawn with special prayers for peace, progress and prosperity of the country at the mosques. Eid is an Arabic term meaning “festivity” or “celebration” while Fitr means “to break the fast”. It falls on the first day of Shawwal Al-Mukarram, following a month of fasting.