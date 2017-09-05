Nation to celebrate Defence Day with pledge to safeguard country

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (APP): The entire nation along with country’s Armed

forces will celebrate the Defence Day on Wednesday with a renewed pledge to continue

safeguarding the geographical, ideological boundaries and territorial integrity of the

motherland.

The Day will dawn with special prayers in the mosques for the well-being

and prosperity of the country.

`Fateha’ and Quran Khawani will be held for those, who laid their lives

in the line to serve the nation, opting to embrace the supreme sacrifice.

Floral wreath laying ceremonies will be held at the mausoleums of the

recipients of Nishan-e-Haider (the highest gallantry award), which will be attended by the

senior officials of the respective areas across the country.

Special events will be held to mark the Day. The national media,both

print and electronic have chalked out comprehensive coverage plans of the events to be

held in connection with the Day. Newspapers will publish special supplements, while

electronic media will telecast and broadcast special programmes, signifying the

importance of the Day.

The media would also carry the messages of President, Prime Minister,

Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly in relation to the significance of

the Day. Special talk shows will be held on the state-run and private television channels

and radio stations across the country.

It was on this day in 1965 that the Indian forces crossed international

border in the darkness of night to attack Pakistan, but ever-vigilant Armed Forces, solidly

backed by the nation, foiled nefarious designs of the enemy.

Armed Forces of Pakistan commemorate 6th September to pay tributes to

`Shuhada’ and Ghazis for their supreme sacrifices and gallantry acts. Inter Services Public

Relations (ISPR) in its latest tribute song has paid tributes to martyrs, both civilians and

military personnel. Those being honoured in the video include Captain Shareef Shaheed,

Captain

Sarwar Shaheed, Flying Officer Marium Mukhtiar Shaheed, Aitzaz Hassan, Captain Karnal

Sher Khan Shaheed, Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed, Major Tufail Shaheed, Lance Naik, Major

Muhammad Mahfuz, Bashir Ahmad Bilour, Captain Akash, Nasrullah Afridi, Havaldar Lalak

Jan Shaheed, Captain (r) Mobin Ahmad and Sawar Muhammad Hussain Shaheed.

Similarly, Pakistan Navy is also launching its 1st ever story/theme based patriotic

video song “Yeh Mera Ghar Hay Yaad Rakho” on the Defence Day. The Story of the

song

and documentary revolves around the hardcore training sequences and glimpses of

Special

Service Group’s (Navy) capabilities of undertaking various operations.