Quetta, Apr 16 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday eulogizing Hazara community for exhibiting unity and solidarity, despite going through adversities, said nation stands by them in this hour of grief.

The president expressed these views during his visit to Hazara Town Imam Bargah where he met and condoled with the bereaved families who lost their beloved members in yesterday’s bomb in Hazarganji.

He offered Fateha for the departed souls and prayed for courage to the families to bear this loss. He also prayed for early recovery of the injured. “Loss of life has no alternative,” he remarked.

The president said Shuhadas’ sacrifices and the patience shown by bereaved families would always be remembered. He said despite conspiracies against the country to create a divide the nation had exhibited harmony by rejecting any mutual differences.

The president stressed that the implementation of National Action Plan (NAP) was indispensable for sustained peace in the country. The president further said providing safety to its citizens was State’s responsibility and urged citizens to share this responsibility of protecting each other.