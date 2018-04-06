Nation observes Kashmir Solidarity Day with renewed pledges of continuing support

ISLAMABAD, April 6 (APP):The nation observed Kashmir Solidarity Day on Friday to condemn the fresh wave of Indian brutalities against innocent Kashmiris being perpetuated to stop their just struggle for securing their inalienable right to self determination.

The people of Pakistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir renewed their pledge to continue moral, political and diplomatic support to the oppressed Kashmir being brutally killed by Indian occupied forces without any remorse.

The decision, taken by federal cabinet this week, to express solidarity with the people of occupied valley, who are struggling for winning the right to self-determination under United Nations resolutions. The day has the backing of all segments of society.

At least 20 Kashmiri youth were martyred and around 200 injured in operations by Indian forces as well as subsequent anti-demonstration action in occupied Kashmir’s Islamabad and Shopian districts on Sunday last.

The main aim of observing the day was to give the world a loud and clear message that the hearts of Pakistanis and Kashmiris throb in unison.

Rallies, public meetings, functions and seminars were organized by various organization at the length and breadth of the country and Azad Kashmir to draw attention of the world community towards the plight of Kashmiris.

President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi have reaffirmed Pakistan’s continued and resolute moral, diplomatic and political support to the oppressed people of Indian Occupied Kashmir in their valiant struggle for the fundamental right to self determination.

In their separate messages on Kashmir Solidarity Day on Friday, both the leaders termed the recent killing spree by the Indian security forces in held valley as aggressive and mindless act.

President Mamnoon Hussain called upon the international community to be cognizant of its responsibilities and urge India to facilitate the visit of independent Fact Finding teams to look into the gross human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir.

He said the courageous and determined people of Occupied Kashmir, in their historic struggle, have rendered unparalleled sacrifices and the Indian state terrorism has failed to deter them from their struggle for freedom from Indian oppression.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the Jammu and Kashmir dispute is the unfinished agenda of partition of the subcontinent and remains one of the oldest disputes on the agenda of UN Security Council.

He said Pakistan strongly condemns the systematic State terrorism and brutal killings of the people of Occupied Kashmir by Indian forces.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said people of Pakistan and international community have utmost respect for the people of Occupied Kashmir for their unparalleled courage and persistence in facing the worst kind of State terrorism, human rights abuses, violence and suppression by the Indian state apparatus.

The Prime Minister said that Pakistan will continue to extend its political, moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people until the realization of the right to self-determination.

In Azad Kashmir, the main function of the Day was held in Muzaffarabad where AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider addressing the public gathering paid rich tributes to the martyrs of liberation struggle.

AJK Prime Minister condemned unprovoked Indian firing at Line of Control and Working Boundary. Main rally taken out in Muzaffarabad, whereas similar rallies will be taken out from the deputy commissioners offices in Neelum, Jhelum Valley, Bagh, Rawalakot, Haveli, Kotli and other districts.

A Fateha offering ceremony was held at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Friday to pray Almighty to rest the departed sould in eternal peace.Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar also attended the Dua ceremony. The staff of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony protested against Indian brutalities by wearing arm bands. The students, teachers of Federal Government Colleges organized a rally and lit candles on Friday evening to pay homage to the innocent martyrs of Jammu and Kashmir.

A large number of civil society representatives, journalists and politicials wearing white T-Shirts with slogans Kashmir bleed held a peaceful demonstration in front of national Press Club Islamabad to protest extra judicial killings in South Kashmir by the Indian army this week. The demonstration was organized by Youth Forum for Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the resolutions of condemnations were unanimously adopted in across country mosques after Friday prayers to condemn the Indian atrocities. Various religious parties organised protest demonstrations in various cities. Sunny Tehreek organized a protest outside various mosques of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to protest Indian atrocities in Kashmir.

The resolution of condemnations urged the United Nations and international human rights organisations to help Kashmiris in granting them right to self determination.

In his message, on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said that the people of Pakistan salute Kashmiri people for their courage, bravery and persistence in the just struggle against Indian occupation.

He said for the last 70 years the valiant people of Indian Occupied Jammu are struggling for realization of the inalienable right to self-determination which has been envisaged in the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The minister urged the international community to fulfill promise made with the people of Jammu and Kashmir by implementing UN Security Council resolutions.