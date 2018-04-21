Nation observes Allama Iqbal’s 80th death anniversary

LAHORE, Apr 21 (APP):The 80th death anniversary of the Poet of East, Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal, was observed with traditional zeal and fond remembrance through different seminars and kalam-e-Iqbal competitions across the country, on Saturday.

Allama Iqbal was born on November 9, 1877 in Sialkot and breathed his last on April 21, 1938, and he rests in eternal peace in his final abode outside the Badshahi Masjid in Lahore.

Allama Iqbal was the originator of the Two-Nation Theory and presented the idea of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent in his famous Allahabad address in 1930.

Iqbal’s poetry has universality about it and it has been translated into 60 different languages across the globe.

Iqbal is credited with bringing Quaid-e-Azam Muhamamd Ali Jinnah back to India from a self-proclaimed exile in England who later, through his statesmanship and wisdom, won a separate homeland for the Muslims nine years after the demise of Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal.

Various ceremonies were held to commemorate the death anniversary in the provincial metropolis while people from all walks of life thronged the mausoleum of the great poet to offer Fateha and pay homage to the great poet, philosopher whose message of hope awoke the Muslims of the Subcontinent out of their slumber and ignited the flame of freedom in the hearts of the Muslim youth in the British India.

The central ceremony was held by Aiwan-e-Iqbal Complex in collaboration with the Majlis-e-Iqbal. Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar presided over the ceremony while Justice (Retd) Dr Nasira Javaid Iqbal was the chief guest at the special ceremony, held to pay homage to one of the greatest thinkers of the world.

Journalists Hamid Mir, Sajjad Mir, Ahmed Javaid, Irshad Ahmed Arif and Arif Nizami were the guest speakers who talked at length about the contributions made by the thought and vision of Allama Iqbal in the making of the country and the need to implement his thoughts.

CJP Justice Saqib Nisar, addressing the ceremony, stressed the need for implementing the vision of Allama Iqbal in letter and spirit to achieve the cherished ideals of equality and justice in society. He reminded people of their responsibilities towards society.

The CJP reiterated judiciary’s stance to eliminate the chances of martial law at all costs, adding that nobody could impose martial law in the country now. He urged politicians to serve the nation in order to preserve the sanctity of vote.

Different ceremonies were held at schools, colleges and cultural organisations to mark the day. Kalam-e-Iqbal singing competitions were

held at Unique High School New Muslim Town and Anjuman Himayat-e-Islam Pasha School Samanabad during which young students recited Iqbal poetry

and won adulation from the audience.

Talking to APP, former chairman Iqbal Academy Dr Sohail Umer said Iqbal’s poetry has special fascination with the youth and the children, adding that Iqbal dedicated special part of his poetic works to children. He said Iqbal was a mentor for the youth. He said Iqbal’s poems for children revolved around those principles which played a vital role in the upbringing and character-building of children.

A scholar on Iqbal and Chief Editor monthly Al Jameh, Barkaat Ahmed Niaz, said that Iqbal’s message is universal and he should not be dubbed as the Poet of the East only. He said Iqbal’s thought influenced Europe, America,Turkey and Iran also. He said Turkish and Iraninas own Iqbal as their own and implement his philosophy in their lives.