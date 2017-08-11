Nation needs unity to tackle confronted challenges: Rabbani

ISLAMABAD, Aug 11 (APP): Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani

Friday said the nation needed greater unity to tackle all confronted

challenges in an effective manner.

Addressing the participants of a book launching ceremony, he

said “If we failed to play our due role, historians will not spare

us,” and say that this generation could not deliver.

The 603-page book titled ‘Judge Sahib’ has been authored by

renowned writer Ashraf Shaad, who is currently based in Sydney,

Australia.

Raza Rabbani said all state institutions would have to remain

within their constitutional limits in performing their obligations,

adding that the Constitution was the guarantee to the federation and

country could not afford any misadventure.

He said in the eyes of Constitution and law every citizen had

equal rights and they must be protected.

The chairman said Pakistanis were a great nation and had

immense resilience, which it time and again proved against dictators

and in the fight against terrorism. “I am confident that this great

nation shall rise.”

Renowned intellectuals and writers including Amjad Islam

Amjad, Professor Fateh Muhammad Malik, Iftikhar Arif and Dr Fauzia

Saeed also spoke and highlighted efforts of the book writer to

create awareness among masses on different issues.