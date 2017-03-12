Nation looking for united response to tackle terrorism: Dar

ISLAMABAD, March 12 (APP): Finance Minister Senator Mohammad

Ishaq Dar on Sunday expressed the hope that political parties would

again demonstrate unity to effectively deal with the challenge of

terrorism.

The minister, in a statement here, said in the current circumstances

the nation was looking for a united, coherent and resolute response by

the political parties to effectively tackle the menace of terrorism.

He said the government on March 10 (Friday) tabled in the

National Assembly the bills for constitutional & Army Act amendments relating to the subject of military courts.

The drafts of the said bills, he said, were agreed upon on February 28 in a meeting chaired by the National Assembly Speaker and attended by parliamentary leaders of all the parties in the Senate and National Assembly.

However, some amendments to the proposed bills have subsequently

been suggested by the Pakistan People’s Party and some other parties,

he added.

The minister said in order to discuss those proposals and to develop consensus of all the political parties on the subject of military courts, the Speaker had convened, on the request of the government, a meeting of all the parliamentary party leaders in the Senate and National Assembly on Monday.

He said in the last few years, the political parties had developed a culture of `consensus through dialogue’ on the issues of national importance.

All the political parties, he said, had demonstrated that they could rise above party politics for a national cause. The parties, he hoped, would on Monday once again demonstrate unity and resolve to effectively deal with the challenge of terrorism.