Nation has high hopes from CII for Islamization of laws: President

ISLAMABAD, Nov 10 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain Friday said that the nation had high hopes from the Council of Islamic Ideology regarding the Islamization of country’s laws.

In a meeting with the newly appointed member of the CCI Allah Bakhsh Kalyar who called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the president congratulated the former on his appointment.

He hoped that being a member of this important constitutional institution, Allah Bakhsh will meet people’s expectation.

Allah Bakhsh Kalyar thanked the president on his nomination for this important responsibility and said that he would work with sincerity to meet the expectations of the nation