Nation has firm faith in me: PM

By Shafek Koreshe
ON BOARD PM’S SPECIAL AIRCRAFT July 6 (APP): Prime
Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Thursday said the nation had
given him mandate for a full five-year term, had faith in him
and firmly believed in his development oriented policies.
Talking to the journalists accompanying him on his two-
day visit to Tajikistan, he said the people would again vote
his party into power in 2018 as they were aware of his ability
to deliver and bring about a sea change in their lives.
When asked about the ongoing questioning by the Joint
Investigation Team (JIT) of his family members, the Prime Minister
said “There is nothing to fear as our hands are clean.”
The Prime Minister asked “What are the allegations
against me? Have I looted the national exchequer? Have I done
some corruption or got kickbacks?”
The Prime Minister said accountability was being held of
a person who made this country a nuclear power. He regretted
that his family business matters were being exploited for
political gains.
He said conspiracies had been hatched against his
government time and again, and expressed optimism that this
time too his opponents would fail miserably.
“I have never accepted defeat. We faced the 2014 sit-in
and another round in 2016 and will Insha Allah sail through this
crisis too,” he maintained.
The Prime Minister said his family had been victimized
by President Musharraf and Benazir Bhutto, while their units
were also nationalized in 1972 and not a single penny was given.
“Yet we are being held accountable,” the Prime Minister
said.
Regarding his visit to Tajikistan, the Prime Minister
said, it had opened up new vistas of cooperation with the
Central Asian Republics and said his dream of regional
connectivity and economic interaction were finally taking
shape.
The Prime Minister said he had positive interaction with
the leaders of Tajikistan, Afghanistan and Kyrgyzstan.
There was a vast scope of investment by Pakistani
investors in Tajikistan as the country needed infrastructure
and industrial units to strengthen its economy, he added.
The Prime Minister said Pakistan also provided the
shortest possible route to the Central Asian Republics to
the sea and rest of the world.
However, he added, that without peace and stability in
Afghanistan little progress could be made and the region could
remain in turmoil.
He said Pakistan had always made earnest efforts for
improvement in ties with all its neighbours and was
particularly keen for better relations with Afghanistan as
their economic prosperity were closely linked.
The Prime Minister said during his talks he also
apprised about the gross human rights violations in the
Indian Occupied Kashmir.
He pointed to the martyrdom of over 100 people in the
recent months by the occupational forces. He also spoke of the
over 200, who had been a victim of the pellet guns.
The Prime Minister said he had always been at the
forefront in his desire for resolution of the lingering
Kashmir dispute with India and recalled that he initiated
dialogue with Indian Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee in
1999.
He said he had called upon India to put an end to the
atrocities against innocent Kashmiris.