Nation has firm faith in me: PM

By Shafek Koreshe

ON BOARD PM’S SPECIAL AIRCRAFT July 6 (APP): Prime

Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Thursday said the nation had

given him mandate for a full five-year term, had faith in him

and firmly believed in his development oriented policies.

Talking to the journalists accompanying him on his two-

day visit to Tajikistan, he said the people would again vote

his party into power in 2018 as they were aware of his ability

to deliver and bring about a sea change in their lives.

When asked about the ongoing questioning by the Joint

Investigation Team (JIT) of his family members, the Prime Minister

said “There is nothing to fear as our hands are clean.”

The Prime Minister asked “What are the allegations

against me? Have I looted the national exchequer? Have I done

some corruption or got kickbacks?”

The Prime Minister said accountability was being held of

a person who made this country a nuclear power. He regretted

that his family business matters were being exploited for

political gains.

He said conspiracies had been hatched against his

government time and again, and expressed optimism that this

time too his opponents would fail miserably.

“I have never accepted defeat. We faced the 2014 sit-in

and another round in 2016 and will Insha Allah sail through this

crisis too,” he maintained.

The Prime Minister said his family had been victimized

by President Musharraf and Benazir Bhutto, while their units

were also nationalized in 1972 and not a single penny was given.

“Yet we are being held accountable,” the Prime Minister

said.

Regarding his visit to Tajikistan, the Prime Minister

said, it had opened up new vistas of cooperation with the

Central Asian Republics and said his dream of regional

connectivity and economic interaction were finally taking

shape.

The Prime Minister said he had positive interaction with

the leaders of Tajikistan, Afghanistan and Kyrgyzstan.

There was a vast scope of investment by Pakistani

investors in Tajikistan as the country needed infrastructure

and industrial units to strengthen its economy, he added.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan also provided the

shortest possible route to the Central Asian Republics to

the sea and rest of the world.

However, he added, that without peace and stability in

Afghanistan little progress could be made and the region could

remain in turmoil.

He said Pakistan had always made earnest efforts for

improvement in ties with all its neighbours and was

particularly keen for better relations with Afghanistan as

their economic prosperity were closely linked.

The Prime Minister said during his talks he also

apprised about the gross human rights violations in the

Indian Occupied Kashmir.

He pointed to the martyrdom of over 100 people in the

recent months by the occupational forces. He also spoke of the

over 200, who had been a victim of the pellet guns.

The Prime Minister said he had always been at the

forefront in his desire for resolution of the lingering

Kashmir dispute with India and recalled that he initiated

dialogue with Indian Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee in

1999.

He said he had called upon India to put an end to the

atrocities against innocent Kashmiris.